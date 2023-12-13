Stephen’s Substack
MHRA suppressed vaccine injury categories to hide shocking disability and hospitalisation numbers - uncovered!
How many have really been disabled in the UK by the Covid vaccine?
12 hrs ago
Stephen Feldman
17
4
July 2024
Devastating agency failures in the UK destroy health of a nation - summary of my work
There's a sprawling train wreck out there and those in power are forcing all signals on green
Jul 29
Stephen Feldman
5
2
March 2024
Were the MHRA striking a deal for a Covid vaccine as early as September 2019?
Lawyers needed NOW! Evidence of brazen corruption in plain view
Mar 16
Stephen Feldman
5
5
Calling for the urgent arrest of Dr June Raine and senior MHRA staff
Outrageous new FOI admission is just too stupid to let go - We cannot let this continue
Mar 2
Stephen Feldman
106
39
January 2024
My Lunch Date with the UK vaccine pushers
They didn't last very long
Jan 19
Stephen Feldman
10
2
December 2023
How to take down a health agency in 5 minutes
Previously little known stash of FOI responses from the MHRA implode their own narrative
Dec 13, 2023
Stephen Feldman
16
5
September 2023
ALERT! VAERS Deletes Dead Pfizer Trial Victims!
Gets rid of the evidence like crash test dummies
Published on WelcomeTheEagle88’s Substack
Sep 22, 2023
June 2023
Devastating drug unleashed killing mental health patients in masses - up to 68,000 dead using standard under-reporting assumption
Mystery in UK as same drug accounts for over 50% of fatal reports globally by physicians and over 90% in Europe - something extra? - and drug is on list…
Jun 14, 2023
Stephen Feldman
19
9
May 2023
Having trouble convincing people all those injury reports are real?
Use THIS
May 14, 2023
Stephen Feldman
10
10
The MHRA Files - Part 2
Tis but a scratch
May 7, 2023
Stephen Feldman
4
April 2023
The MHRA Files - Part 1
A trove of lunacy
Apr 27, 2023
Stephen Feldman
8
5
How health agencies obtained a license to KILL
And how a logical sleight of hand is handcuffing citizens into approval
Apr 20, 2023
Stephen Feldman
4
3
