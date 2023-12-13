Stephen’s Substack

MHRA suppressed vaccine injury categories to hide shocking disability and hospitalisation numbers - uncovered!
How many have really been disabled in the UK by the Covid vaccine?
  
Stephen Feldman
July 2024

Devastating agency failures in the UK destroy health of a nation - summary of my work
There's a sprawling train wreck out there and those in power are forcing all signals on green
  
Stephen Feldman
March 2024

Were the MHRA striking a deal for a Covid vaccine as early as September 2019?
Lawyers needed NOW! Evidence of brazen corruption in plain view
  
Stephen Feldman
Calling for the urgent arrest of Dr June Raine and senior MHRA staff
Outrageous new FOI admission is just too stupid to let go - We cannot let this continue
  
Stephen Feldman
January 2024

My Lunch Date with the UK vaccine pushers
They didn't last very long
  
Stephen Feldman
December 2023

How to take down a health agency in 5 minutes
Previously little known stash of FOI responses from the MHRA implode their own narrative
  
Stephen Feldman
September 2023

June 2023

Devastating drug unleashed killing mental health patients in masses - up to 68,000 dead using standard under-reporting assumption
Mystery in UK as same drug accounts for over 50% of fatal reports globally by physicians and over 90% in Europe - something extra? - and drug is on list…
  
Stephen Feldman
May 2023

Having trouble convincing people all those injury reports are real?
Use THIS
  
Stephen Feldman
The MHRA Files - Part 2
Tis but a scratch
  
Stephen Feldman

April 2023

The MHRA Files - Part 1
A trove of lunacy
  
Stephen Feldman
How health agencies obtained a license to KILL
And how a logical sleight of hand is handcuffing citizens into approval
  
Stephen Feldman
