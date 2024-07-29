This is where my work started. I was suspicious about what was going on over here during covid and then noticed what I can only describe as gaping holes in regular MHRA report releases, you know, the agency responsible for saving the health of 67 million people in the UK with the covid vaccine?

How bad could it get? Well, a closer inspection of VAERS revealed strong evidence of something truly shocking going on and this post made waves -

Further research and quite a few posts later, this is pretty much where I ended up, inevitably. Find out what the final straw was -

Share

The in-between stuff is pretty juicy - here’s one, a deep dive into the heart of the agency. If there is something these health professionals don’t like, they just ignore it and gaslight you all day -

This is a great post to share if your friends still think they are being “looked after” by the authorities. That’s why they take these vaccines. We’ve got news for them though - there is no one there doing such a thing and this post will help you demonstrate just that. Many of the agency’s truly outlandish safety claims are deconstructed using….well.. their own raw statements found in their freedom of information responses. They couldn’t regulate a cup of coffee -

Oh this was an occasion to remember! Read how they balk at someone taking the attack to them. Let this inspire you! -

The corruption runs deep and they just can’t hide it anymore. Scroll down in this post to reveal how ridiculous they are -

Away from the usual vaccine stuff - this one really hurts. There’s actually adverts out there for this same drug for the vulnerable to get their life back with it -

I’ll include this last one (sorry for the slightly silly picture) as I think it’s important. There is something wrong with the way health practitioners think - the way we think actually. Time to unmask how we have been conditioned to accept injury without even raising an eyebrow -

There are no doubt many takeaways from these posts but one of them is that health authorities can sound confident, they can say things which make sense but listen and look for any length of time in the cold light of day and you can find huge gaps in what they are saying which anybody should be able to recognise. The errors are everywhere! They are huge! They can’t cover for their malfeasance! You just need to look!

Indeed, thanks for looking and reading and keep encouraging your friends. That’s it for now. I want to wish you all the best and all the luck out there. Keep building your communities and show these fake authorities how it should be done!

More to come soon…..

Share