Share

So another in the drip drip release of mainstream “bombshell” headlines has just been released, 14,000 people are revealed to be seeking damage payments after the Covid vaccines laid waste to them. John Campbell’s shortish video below gives you an idea of what’s going on.

The main qualification to receive a payout for a Covid-19 vaccine injury is to be disabled and so it’s fair reasoning that the vast majority of claims are for exactly that. Lying next in wait though for a claimant suffering horrific impairment is a pole vault into space to try and prove their incapacity as the bar is set ludicrously high at 60% disability to obtain a single penny. Try that one on for size and if you happen to recover in the meantime then all is hunky dory I suppose…

But there hasn’t been only 14,000 people covid vaccine disabled in the UK right?

Released Yellow Card data only provides non-serious, serious and fatal outcome gradings along with classes of organs affected but that wasn’t all the criteria marked on the injury reports present originally.

The original witness descriptions by diligent citizens just disappeared….

Originally, serious outcomes were broken down into six useful categories. These were:

Life threatening

Hospitalisation

Disability/Incapacity

Congenital abnormality

Other medically significant

Death

These still present as available tick boxes on Yellow Card report forms yet only data for death and also congenital abnormality (shoved into System Organ Class) have been released. Report numbers for hospitalisation, disability and for life threatening would have been pretty handy had they not disappeared. After all, people want to know about the safety of the product.

Or have they disappeared?

A recent FOI response pertaining to Northern Ireland data recovered these missing vaccine adverse event categories and the relevent excel spreadsheet is here

Lets now visualise these horribly inconvenient categories for the MHRA as a proportion of serious reports:

Disability/Incapacity comes out highest of these selected categories at 10.87% of serious reports. Now let’s see what happens when we place the relevent percentages onto the 365,369 serious reports for the entire UK:

Hiding in the UK Yellow Card system is a potential:

13,555 Life Threatening reports,

39,176 Disability reports

28,499 Hospitalisation reports

It doesn’t need me to tell you how bad this is…

A little caution however, when extrapolating death reporting the extrapolated figures reached just over 4,000 when there are “only” 2707 reports actually marked as death in the UK. A reason for this could be that injury reporting rate for Northern Ireland is particularly poor. They only report at roughly 50% of the UK rate, which probably explains the opening of their new Yellow Card centre in Northern Ireland, a tacit admission that the six and a half thousand or so reports for the covid injection received there is an under-report. Low reporting can potentially tilt the nature of the collected reports to those left with the highest motivation, the most serious. On the other hand, there is strong evidence that the MHRA are simply hiding the true numbers of reports.

A quick interlude, I have to give a shoutout to my friend WelcomeTheEagle who also obtained European category data, revealing 69,675 European disability reports for the Covid-19 vaccine and more.

I don’t know how he did it folks but when I tried Eudravigilance, all they presented were samey non-serious and serious categories. This fella has some of the most amazing data ever tbh, please do check out his dashboards. Thank you WelcomeTheEagle for all your hard work!

Here’s a useful graph. In that 97% of successful claims are associated with the AstraZeneca jab, there’s a roughly even split of disability reports between AstraZeneca and all other manufacturers which is similar to the rest of the UK for covid vaccine injury reporting in general. So why have almost all payouts excluded other manufacturers? Hand-me-down cherry-picked criteria?

Back to the shocking 39,176 potential disability reports lurking in MHRA databases, it is known that roughly only 10% of serious reactions are ever reported, a formula which was conveniently purged without replacement by the MHRA when they were flooded with Covid vaccine injury reports. So that’s 391,760 potential disablements. Despite, the deficits in extrapolation, this is still likely to be a low end figure because a Yellow Card report isn’t an ongoing health record. Indeed, from the point of initial injury reporting (which could be a non-disablement at that point in time), there is little follow-up:

“Yellow Card reports do not detail functionality outcomes for patients, particularly in the medium to long term, to be able to assess the level of disability for any patient that might have been experienced adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination”

Consider that sequelae and progressive disablement will naturally occur in a large population base through a shot which produces spike protein all around the body, perhaps indefinitely.

So how many more disablements could there be already?

Courtesy of Ed Dowd’s organisation, Phinance Technologies, we can find a possible maximum parameter. Their graph below reveals cleared claims (whether successful or not) for UK personal independence payments for incapacity.

During 2021-2023, there have been a total of 808,191 excess new cleared claims, a monstrous elevation. Although some of these may be repeat attempts, 808,191 as a maximum disability figure would be on the same magnitude as the prior minimum number.

But there’s also something else available, we can also use the real time disability survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the USA.

With the units set at per 1000 population, the number of disabled since the Covid-19 vaccine rollout has risen by 3,193,000. With USA/UK population sizes at 333/67 million respectively, when based on a UK population size, the disability number would be 642,435, pretty much bang smack in the middle of the other two figures, again, on the same magnitude.

So for disabilities we have:

Minimum from Y/C data X Formula = 391,760

Maximum from PIP data = 808,191

Population relative number from USA data = 642,435

Of course, we know in truth that many millions have been affected by the vaccine in some way and that injuries and disabilities are still ongoing but this puts some meat on the bones so we have something definable going forward to help shine a light on the scale of the problem.

Please do share this posting for anyone that needs to know. Thank you.

Share